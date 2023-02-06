IFB Solutions has sold a Winston-Salem building to a nonprofit group for $645,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The buyer is Exchange Club Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse of N.C. Inc. of Winston-Salem.

The property at 631 Coliseum Drive NW began serving as IFB’s Twenty200 Eyewear optical shop in March 2020. IFB said the sale of the propertuy “is part of IFB’s broader wind-down of its optical operations.”

IFB said any proceeds from the sale will go to support resources and services for its employees who are blind, including job training, transportation, and on-site medical care.

IFB, founded in 1936, is the largest employer of individuals who are blind or visually impaired in the country. It has about 1,000 employees overall and 639 locally.