Imaflex expanding Thomasville operations with 37 jobs, $15 million investment

Another Davidson County manufacturer has announced expansion plans, this time Imaflex USA Inc. involving 37 jobs and up to a $15 million capital investment toward a facility expansion in Thomasville.

Imaflex USA is an operation of Imaflex Inc., a Montréal-based developer and manufacturer of polyethylene and metalized films and bags. It began production in Thomasville in 2006 and currently has 90 employees.

The company customizes innovative packaging solutions for the consumer and industrial markets, while also making innovative agricultural films.

The Thomasville expansion will allow the company to upgrade its extrusion operations and increase film making capacity in its current facility.

There are plans for a 25,000-square-foot building to consolidate printing and distribution operations.

“We began our journey in Thomasville in 2006 with a multi-million-dollar investment, based on great optimism and strong growth plans,” Joe Abbandonato, Imaflex's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“We’ve seen a substantial scaling of the business since then, resulting in the need for additional space and equipment. This initiative accommodates our needs, thus ensuring our long-term growth and competitiveness."

"In turn, it will benefit our current employees, while also creating new job opportunities in North Carolina," Abbandonato said.

Machelle Baker Sanders, the state's Commerce secretary, said North Carolina "offers the sixth largest manufacturing workforce in the nation for the plastics sector."

The new positions include extrusion, converting, printing, maintenance and management personnel. Commerce did not provide an average annual wage for the new jobs.

“Davidson County has the skilled manufacturing workforce that global companies like Imaflex need to meet their goals and we stand ready to support them in this next phase of growth," said state Rep. Sam Watford, R-Davidson.

Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission, said the Imaflex expansion is "another testament to the continuing success of manufacturers operating in Thomasville and Davidson County."

In April, Nucor Corp. said it would build a $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington. The steel manufacturer is projected to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025. The plant will be off U.S. 64 between I-85 and N.C. 109.

In February, BrassCraft Manufacturing Co., a maker of rough plumbing products, said it would create nearly 100 jobs as part of an expansion in Thomasville representing a $13 million capital investment. The manufacturer would nearly double its existing workforce of 117.

Also in February, Nordfab Americas, which makes ductwork used in environmental filtration systems, said it would create 25 jobs and spend $5.5 million on capital investment on its 150 Transit Ave. plant in Thomasville.

In December, Egger Wood Products LLC announced it is proceeding with the next expansion at its Linwood plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a $30 million recycling center by early 2023 and add a third production line by the end of 2022 with an estimated cost of $20 million.

Egger had 450 jobs in Davidson as of December.