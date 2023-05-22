The board of directors of Imperial Brands Plc has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share.

The dividend is payable June 30 to shareholders registered as of May 26.

Imperial is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, where it has about 900 employees, plus 775 field sales employees nationally.

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the U.K., U.S., Australia, Germany and Spain.