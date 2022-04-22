Imperial Brands confirms plans to sell Russian operations to investors

Imperial Brands PLC confirmed this week plans to transfer its Russian business operations to Russian-based investors.

Imperial is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.

The manufacturer said March 15 it was negotiating with a third party to potentially transfer its assets and facilities in Russia.

The U.K.-based manufacturer said the transfer is "subject to finalization of the registration of the transaction with local authorities, which is expected to take place shortly."

The Russian business and political publication Kommersant reported Thursday that Fortuna Cigar House could be the new owner of the Imperial operations, citing two sources on the tobacco market.

Reuters also reported on the potential development, saying Imperial Brands in Russia confirmed the deal to Kommersant.

According to Reuters, Fortuna, founded in Odessa, Ukraine, in 1999, has been operating in Russia since 2011 as a joint venture with the Megapolis distributor of Igor Kesaev, Sergei Katsiev and Ukrainian businessman Vitaly Belous. The company sells cigars, tobacco, smoking accessories, and materials and equipment, running its own retail outlet.

The U.K. operations of Imperial said in its statement that "the transaction aligns with our previously announced intention to divest our entire Russian operation as a going concern in order to provide the best outcome for our 1,000 Russian colleagues."

Imperial’s operations include a sales and marketing business, and a factory in Volgograd.

"There is no change to our previous guidance on the financial impact of our exit from Russia and suspension of our Ukraine operations," Imperial said.

Imperial said during fiscal 2021 that Russia and Ukraine represented combined about 2% of net revenues and 0.5% adjusted operating profit. It estimates taking a non-cash write-off of about $290 million for the transaction.

Imperial said March 9 it had halted all production at its plant in Volgograd, Russia, as well as ceasing all sales and marketing activity in Russia. It has 1,000 employees in Russia and 600 employees in Ukraine.

Russia is the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

British American Tobacco Plc, which owns Reynolds American Inc., has a 23.5% market share, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.