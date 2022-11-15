Imperial Brands exceeds fiscal 2022 profit, revenue guidance

Imperial Brands Plc reported Tuesday it achieved its guidance of small gains in adjusted revenue and profit in fiscal 2022.

The U.K. tobacco manufacturer is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.

Imperial had a 2.7% year-over-year gain in net revenue at $9.27 billion, as well as a 3.5% increase in operating profit to $4.39 billion. Basic earnings per share rose 7.7% to $3.15 a share.

Imperial issued in April a fiscal 2022 financial guidance update that projected revenue growth of up to 1%.

All totals are adjusted and based on a constant currency basis.

Tobacco products, namely combustible cigarettes, represent the vast majority of Imperia's revenue even as it attempts to expand its reach in electronic cigarettes and other non-combustible products.

Tobacco revenue rose 1.3% to $9.02 billion, while next-generation product revenue was up 10.8% to $247.4 million.

“In line with our five-year strategy, increased investment and a more consumer-centric approach have improved delivery in both our priority combustible markets and our next-generation product operations," chief executive Stefan Bomhard said in a statement.

"At the same time, disciplined capital allocation has strengthened our balance sheet to reach our target leverage. This has enabled us to enhance shareholder returns through an ongoing share buyback program alongside a progressive dividend.

Credit Suisse analyst Eamonn Ferry responded to the full-year report by saying Imperial had "another good set of results ... with modest beats on the key operational lines, a strong market share performance ... and no negative surprises in the outlook."

"Imperial is beginning to build a track record of coming in on the right side of expectations. We would not expect consensus to move materially based on this update. We expect a positive share price reaction."

In October, Imperial announced plans to repurchase up to $1.12 billion in company stock through Sept. 30, 2023.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said that after Imperial announced the share-repurchase program, "our belief going into fiscal year 2022 results was that there wouldn’t be much to get excited about."

"We think there are enough encouraging signs in these results to give a further boost to the bullish narrative."

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the U.K., U.S., Australia, Germany and Spain.

Imperial reported that market-share gains in the U.S., U.K. and Australia continued to more than offset declines in Germany and Spain. ITG launched during the first half a Winston pack change and a new U.S. marketing campaign.

Imperial said that positive results from U.S. trial markets for new blu eCigs products “supports further rollout.”

Blu is the No. 4 e-cigarette in the U.S with a 2.1% market share as of April 23, according to the latest Nielsen report on convenience-store sales.

It has struggled to gain market share after being the U.S. category leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.

Imperial said its U.S. next-generation product sales were affected by "some uncertainty linked to the Food and Drug Administration's marketing denial orders for some of our myblu products issued in early April."

The FDA announced April 8 the denial of marketing applications for seven myblu electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products made by Imperial's Fontem Ventures affiliate.

The FDA said it issued marketing denial orders “after determining their applications lacked sufficient evidence to show that permitting the marketing of these products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

The currently marketed products are: the myblu Device Kit; Intense Tobacco Chill 2.5%; Intense Tobacco Chill 4.0%; Intense Tobacco 2.4%; Intense Tobacco 3.6%; Gold Leaf 1.2%; and Gold Leaf 2.4%

Imperial said Tuesday it is "seeking to overturn the decision through the administrative appeals process, and our products remain in the market during the appeals process."

"Following validation of our refreshed consumer marketing proposition for blu in trials in Charlotte, we have begun a roll-out into new territories."

ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 at the time of its formation in June 2015 to 895. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.

ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally. Imperial added 200 salespeople in the Americas market during fiscal 2021.

Imperial projects 1% to 2% net revenue growth in fiscal 2023 and operating profit growth at lower end of the mid-single digit range.

"We are confident our investments and initiatives will continue to gain traction and we therefore expect the growth rate of our adjusted operating profit to improve within this mid-single digit range over the three years," Bomhard said.

"In fiscal 2023, the acceleration will be driven by pricing and operational gearing, improved geographic mix from our priority market focus and cost savings, partially offset by cost inflation and increased next-generation investment."