Imperial Brands expands European test market for heat-not-burn cigarette

Imperial Brands PLC, parent company of ITG Brands of Greensboro, said Monday it is expanding the rollout of its heat-not-burn traditional cigarette in Europe.

The group is making its Pulze device and iD heat sticks available throughout Greece. It also is testing the products in the Czech Republic.

"Insights from Greek consumers ... will help inform the potential for further launches in a focused number of European markets," Imperial said.

Heated tobacco products account for more than 10% of the total tobacco sector in Greece.

"Heated tobacco continues to gain traction among adult smokers in Greece, and we see significant growth opportunities for our promising products in this category," said Anindya Dasgupta, Imperial's chief consumer officer.

ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 at its formation in June 2015 to 895 as of May. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.

ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.

Imperial faces a daunting challenge trying to making inroads into the non-combustible tobacco and nicotine marketplaces.