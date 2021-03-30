Imperial Brands issues so-far-so-good update for first half of fiscal 2021

Imperial said first-half group net revenue is projected to grow by at least 1%, driven by continued strong pricing in tobacco and next-generation product revenues against a weak comparator period.

“Overall tobacco volumes are in line with expectations, although COVID-19 continues to affect consumer buying patterns across different channels and markets,” Imperial said.

“Our preparations for market trials in vapor and heated tobacco later this year are on track.”

Blu eCigs continues to struggle to climb out of a No. 4 U.S. market share after being the market leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.

Imperial reported next-generation products sales were down 27% in fiscal 2020.

In response, Imperial wrote down the value of that business by $170 million.

The decline in sales reflected an overall industry slump in the U.S. related to tightened Food and Drug Administration restrictions on flavored electronic-cigarette products. Imperial includes heat-not-burn cigarettes in the next-generation category.