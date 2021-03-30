Imperial Brands issues so-far-so-good update for first half of fiscal 2021

Imperial Brands Plc provided Tuesday a so-far-so-good update on its first-half performance for fiscal 2020-21.
The British tobacco manufacturer, parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, said it is off to “a good start to the year with trading in line with our expectations.”
The company plans to release its first-half earnings report on May 18.
Imperial reported aggregate market share growth in top-five priority markets in the United States, United Kingdom and Spain.
Imperial said its “increased investment in priority markets in line with the new strategy” and there have been reduction in losses from next-generation products.
Imperial said in February it is “resetting our next-generation products strategy with a significantly different approach,” which it said was “informed by consumer insights and validation.”
With overall heat-not-burn traditional cigarette category still in its infancy stage in the U.S., Imperial said it “will focus our investment behind heated tobacco opportunities in Europe.”
It plans to continue investing in blu eCigs, while also emphasizing Europe for its oral nicotine products.
Imperial affirmed its projections in November of low- to mid-single digit organic adjusted operating profit growth.
Imperial said first-half group net revenue is projected to grow by at least 1%, driven by continued strong pricing in tobacco and next-generation product revenues against a weak comparator period.
“Overall tobacco volumes are in line with expectations, although COVID-19 continues to affect consumer buying patterns across different channels and markets,” Imperial said.
“Our preparations for market trials in vapor and heated tobacco later this year are on track.”
Blu eCigs continues to struggle to climb out of a No. 4 U.S. market share after being the market leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.
Imperial reported next-generation products sales were down 27% in fiscal 2020.
In response, Imperial wrote down the value of that business by $170 million.
The decline in sales reflected an overall industry slump in the U.S. related to tightened Food and Drug Administration restrictions on flavored electronic-cigarette products. Imperial includes heat-not-burn cigarettes in the next-generation category.
Imperial chief executive Stefan Bomhard told analysts the manufacturer will continue to emphasis traditional cigarette sales in the U.S., as well as Australia, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Bomhard took over as chief executive on July 1.
About 72% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales come from the five countries, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S.
ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 from its formation in June 2015 to 895 as of Tuesday. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.
ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.
