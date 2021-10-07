Imperial Brands maintains projections of 1% revenue growth for 2021

Imperial has announced testing its heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products in the Czech Republic and Greece, as well as choosing Charlotte as the test market for the latest marketing initiative for the blu eCigs brand.

The company said the enhanced blu product packaging has been introduced in more than 220 retail outlets in the Charlotte area. Imperial said the test market does not extend into the Triad.

Imperial said it expects to provide an update on the three test market in 2022.

Imperial said it continues to experience a mixed impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting in the early months from increased sales as most individuals were required to work from home.

"This is beginning to reduce as travel restrictions are lifted, and is likely to unwind further in fiscal 2022," the company said.

Blu eCigs continues to struggle to climb out of a No. 4 U.S. market share after being the market leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.

Imperial reported next-generation products sales were down 27% in fiscal 2020.