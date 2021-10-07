Imperial Brands maintains projections of 1% revenue growth for 2021

Imperial Brands Plc disclosed Wednesday projections of a 1% increase in group net revenue for fiscal 2021, led by traditional cigarette sales while it attempts to elevate its next-generation product lines.
Imperial is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro. Its fiscal 2021 financial report is scheduled to be released Nov. 16.
The U.K. company had adjusted operating profit of $4.67 billion, down 4.8%, for fiscal 2020. Adjusted revenue was down 0.1% at $105.85 billion.
Imperial reported in May a 77% jump in operating profit to $2.32 billion for the first half of fiscal 2021, along with first-half revenue of $22 billion, up 6.1%, and basic earnings at $2.72 a share.
Imperial said in a news release that it is "delivering in line with guidance and on track to meet full-year expectations."
It also cited its "focus on top-five priority markets (is) beginning to arrest long-term share declines."
Those markets are Australia, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. About 72% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales come from the five countries, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S.
Chief executive Stefan Bomhard said that Imperial has "have made good progress in implementing our strategy through a sharper management focus, greater investment behind our priority combustible tobacco markets and new market trials in heated tobacco and vapor."
Imperial has announced testing its heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products in the Czech Republic and Greece, as well as choosing Charlotte as the test market for the latest marketing initiative for the blu eCigs brand.
The company said the enhanced blu product packaging has been introduced in more than 220 retail outlets in the Charlotte area. Imperial said the test market does not extend into the Triad.
Imperial said it expects to provide an update on the three test market in 2022.
Imperial said it continues to experience a mixed impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting in the early months from increased sales as most individuals were required to work from home.
"This is beginning to reduce as travel restrictions are lifted, and is likely to unwind further in fiscal 2022," the company said.
Blu eCigs continues to struggle to climb out of a No. 4 U.S. market share after being the market leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.
Imperial reported next-generation products sales were down 27% in fiscal 2020.
On Wednesday, Imperial projected next-generation product revenue would be "at a similar level" to the first half "as we focus on the categories and markets with the best potential for sustainable growth."
CFRA Research analyst Andrew Tam responded to the earnings preview by retaining his "hold" rating on Imperial.
"Despite a trading update that used the phrase ‘meets expectations’ several times, underlying trends were tepid," Tam said.
"Organic top-line growth of 1% was driven by stronger pricing, supported by the net positive mix effect of COVID-19 travel restrictions – this represents fairly meek combustibles trends and points to underperformance vs. peers."
Tam also cited concerns about next-generation product revenue in the second half of fiscal 2021 being essentially flat compared with the first half.
ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 from its formation in June 2015 to 895. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.
ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.
