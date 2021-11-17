Imperial Brands meets projection of slight revenue growth in fiscal 2021

Imperial Brands Plc reported Tuesday it essentially met its projection of a 1% increase in group net revenue for fiscal 2021 at $44.23 billion.
The U.K. company is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro. The manufacturer issued a fiscal 2021 forecast on Oct. 7.
The group net revenue was up 0.7% compared with fiscal 2020.
Imperial reported $4.24 billion in operating profit and adjusted operating profit of $4.81 billion.
By comparison, in fiscal 2020, Imperial had adjusted operating profit of $4.67 billion.
The full-year dividend was $1.87 a share, up 2 cents from a year ago.
“This has been a year of important progress and significant change, as we begin to deliver on the new, focused strategy we announced in January 2021," Stefan Bomhard, Imperial's chief executive, said in a statement.
"We have substantially refreshed our leadership team, making new hires to strengthen our consumer-facing capabilities, while building on our existing deep tobacco experience."
Imperial was led again by traditional cigarette sales as it attempts to elevate its next-generation product lines.
It also said its “focus on top-five priority markets (is) beginning to arrest long-term share declines.”
Those markets are Australia, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. About 72% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the five countries.
Imperial has announced testing its heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products in the Czech Republic and Greece, as well as choosing Charlotte as the test market for the latest marketing initiative for the blu eCigs brand.
The company said the enhanced blu product packaging has been introduced in more than 220 retail outlets in the Charlotte area. Imperial said the test market does not extend into the Triad.
Blu eCigs continues to struggle to climb out of a No. 4 U.S. market share after being the market leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.
Imperial said it expects to provide an update on the three test markets in 2022.
“Our five-year plan to transform Imperial is divided into two distinct periods," Bomhard said.
"The year ahead will complete the two-year strengthening phase, with further investment in our five priority markets and next-generation product pilots, the embedding of new ways of working and cost-saving initiatives.
"This period builds the foundations for the subsequent three-year phase, which focuses on the acceleration of returns and sustainable growth in shareholder value," Bomhard said.
Imperial reported next-generation products sales rose 28% to $170 million.
Of that amount, $75.5 million came from its Americas market, which was down 21.2% from a year ago.
By comparison, tobacco revenues were down 1.3% to $4.62 billion. The Americas market was up 2.9% to $3.34 billion.
Imperial said its U.S. traditional cigarette market share is at 9.1%.
"We delivered a strong combustible tobacco performance in the U.S., which is our largest single market, contributing 33% of group net revenue," the manufacturer reported.
"Fundamentals remain attractive, with strong cigarette pricing continuing to offset relatively reduced rates of tobacco market size decline, as well as further growth in the mass market cigars segment."
CFRA Research analyst Andrew Tam responded to the earnings preview by retaining his “hold” rating on Imperial.
"Whilst Imperial was at pains to point out the underlying growth, it’s clear that Imperial is paddling hard to stand still — market share and the unwind of COVID impacts that will mean secular declines will accelerate."
"2022 guidance pointed to a number of headwinds — higher financing costs, tax rates and restructuring costs that means it will be another transitional year ... We find it difficult to get too excited and continue to prefer British America Tobacco," Tam said.
ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 at the time of its formation in June 2015 to 895. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.
ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.
Imperial said it has added 200 salespeople in the Americas market during fiscal 2021.
