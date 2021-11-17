Imperial Brands meets projection of slight revenue growth in fiscal 2021

Those markets are Australia, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. About 72% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the five countries.

Imperial has announced testing its heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products in the Czech Republic and Greece, as well as choosing Charlotte as the test market for the latest marketing initiative for the blu eCigs brand.

The company said the enhanced blu product packaging has been introduced in more than 220 retail outlets in the Charlotte area. Imperial said the test market does not extend into the Triad.

Blu eCigs continues to struggle to climb out of a No. 4 U.S. market share after being the market leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.

Imperial said it expects to provide an update on the three test markets in 2022.

“Our five-year plan to transform Imperial is divided into two distinct periods," Bomhard said.

"The year ahead will complete the two-year strengthening phase, with further investment in our five priority markets and next-generation product pilots, the embedding of new ways of working and cost-saving initiatives.