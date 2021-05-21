Imperial Brands posts 77% jump in first-half operating profit

Imperial Brands Plc reported this week a 77% jump in operating profit to $2.32 billion for the first half of fiscal 2020-21.

The British tobacco manufacturer, parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, also reported first-half revenue of $22 billion, up 6.1%.

Basic earnings were listed at $2.72 a share. The first-half dividend was 42 cents a share.

The manufacturer said it is “on track to deliver full-year results in line with guidance.” Imperial reported aggregate market share growth in top-five priority markets in the United States, United Kingdom and Spain.

Imperial said it benefited from price increases for most of its tobacco product lines, as well as improved performance from its next-generation product portfolio.

It is conducting test markets for electronic cigarettes and heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products. “Our aim is to create a successful next-generation product business that meets consumer needs and, over time, can make a meaningful contribution to harm reduction,” chief executive Stefan Bomhard said.

