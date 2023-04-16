Imperial Brands Plc said last week it is “on track” to meet full-year 2023 financial projections, foremost low single-digit net revenue growth.

Imperial had a 2.7% year-over-year gain in net fiscal 2022 revenue at $9.27 billion, as well as a 3.5% increase in operating profit to $4.39 billion.

The manufacturer plans to issue its first-half report on May 16.

The U.K. tobacco manufacturer is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the U.K., U.S., Australia, Germany and Spain.

Imperial cited that “focused investment in our priority combustible (traditional cigarette) markets continues to support the stabilization of market share,” particularly in the United States — where it has been an 8% and 10% market share — and in Australia and Spain.

However, Imperial said it continues to experience market share declines in Germany and the U.K.

"This resilient performance has been achieved while maintaining strong pricing discipline across all five markets,” Imperial said in its news release. “These results now complete two years of stable market share delivery following several years of decline.”

When it comes to new nicotine and tobacco products, Imperial said its heated cigarette products Pulze and iD, are available in seven European countries.

It also cited its blu 2.0 electronic cigarette product being launched in the U.K., Spain, France, Czech Republic and Portugal.

Although Imperial said that first-half revenue from its next-generation products "are expected to be ahead of the prior period, driven by strong growth in Europe,” there continues to be a decline in the U.S., “driven by uncertainty caused by the marketing denial order for myblu.”

The FDA announced in April 2022 the denial of marketing applications for seven myblu electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products made by Imperial’s Fontem Ventures affiliate.

The FDA said it issued marketing denial orders “after determining their applications lacked sufficient evidence to show that permitting the marketing of these products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

The top-selling Vuse electronic cigarette of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. continued to expand the market-share gap with Juul, according to the latest Nielsen convenience store report released April 5.

Vuse’s market share rose from 41.5% in the previous report to 42.2%, compared with Juul declining from 26.1% to 26.1%.

No. 3 NJoy was unchanged at 2.7%, while blu eCigs was unchanged at 1.4%.

The latest Nielsen analysis covers the four-week period ending March 25.

Imperial projects overall revenue to be similar to the first half of fiscal 2022, with strong combustible pricing offset by temporarily increased volume declines against a prior period which benefited from COVID-related changes in buying patterns.”

“We expect a stronger net revenue performance in the second half, supported by a normalization of volume trends and price increases taken during the first half.”

Imperial also provided that it has completed spending $665.6 million toward its $1.25 billion share purchase program.

“We remain committed to delivering a material reduction in the share capital base,” Imperial said.

“This buyback program represents an ongoing source of shareholder returns alongside our progressive dividend policy.”

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said that after Imperial announced the share-repurchase program, “our belief going into fiscal year 2022 results was that there wouldn’t be much to get excited about.”

“We think there are enough encouraging signs in these results to give a further boost to the bullish narrative.”

ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 at the time of its formation in June 2015 to 895. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.

ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally. Imperial added 200 salespeople in the Americas market during fiscal 2021.