Imperial Brands reports small gains in revenue, profit for first half of fiscal year

Imperial Brands Plc reported Tuesday it remains on pace for small gains in adjusted revenue and profit in fiscal 2022.

The U.K. tobacco manufacturer is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.

Imperial had a 0.3% year-over-year gain in net revenue at $4.32 billion, as well as a 2.9% increase in operating profit to $1.98 billion. Basic earnings per share rose 7.7% to $1.41 a share.

All totals are adjusted and based on a constant currency basis.

Imperial issued in April a fiscal 2022 financial guidance update that projected revenue growth of up to 1%.

“We are now 18 months into our five-year strategy to build a more sustainable Imperial capable of consistent growth — and I am pleased with the progress we are making," chief executive Stefan Bomhard said in a statement.

“These results provide further evidence that we have achieved the stabilization of our core combustible business."

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the U.K., U.S., Australia, Germany and Spain.

Imperial reported that market-share gains in the U.S., U.K. and Australia continued to more than offset declines in Germany and Spain. ITG launched during the first half a Winston pack change and a new U.S. marketing campaign.

"This strong performance is an outcome of our tighter performance management and disciplined investment in sales execution and brand building," Bomhard said.

"Meanwhile, our more focused approach to our broader portfolio of markets is delivering a stronger performance from regions, such as Africa."

Imperial said that positive results from U.S. trial markets for new blu eCigs products "supports further rollout."

Blu is the No. 4 e-cigarette in the U.S with a 2.1% market share as of April 23, according to the latest Nielsen report on convenience-store sales.

It has struggled to gain market share after being the U.S. category leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.

The company said in April that the enhanced blu product packaging has been introduced in more than 220 retail outlets in the Charlotte area. Imperial said at that time the test market does not extend into the Triad.

Imperial has launched a trial of a new blu device in selected French cities. Blu products are produced by affiliate Fontem Ventures.

Imperial also plans to expand distribution of its heated Pulze and ID cigarette product into more European markets in the Czech Republic and Greece.

“In next-generation products, consumers have given positive feedback on our recent trials, validating our new insights-driven approach," Bomhard said.

“Our focus for the remainder of 2022 will be to invest further in our five priority markets and begin the roll-out of our next-generation products strategy.

"While these are uncertain times, as we move into 2023, we will have in place the capabilities and culture necessary to support the next phase of our strategy and deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value.”

ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 at the time of its formation in June 2015 to 895. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.

ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally. Imperial added 200 salespeople in the Americas market during fiscal 2021.

Russian exit update

The manufacturer said it completed in April the formal transfer of its Russian business operations to Russian-based investors.

The Russian business and political publication Kommersant has reported that Fortuna Cigar House could be the new owner of the Imperial operations, citing two sources on the tobacco market. Reuters also reported on the potential development, saying Imperial Brands in Russia confirmed the deal to Kommersant.

According to Reuters, Fortuna, founded in Odessa, Ukraine, in 1999, has been operating in Russia since 2011 as a joint venture with the Megapolis distributor of Igor Kesaev, Sergei Katsiev and Ukrainian businessman Vitaly Belous. The company sells cigars, tobacco, smoking accessories, and materials and equipment, running its own retail outlet.

Imperial’s operations include a sales and marketing business, and a factory in Volgograd.

Imperial said during fiscal 2021 that Russia and Ukraine represented combined about 1.5% of net revenues and 0.5% adjusted operating profit. It estimates taking a non-cash write-off of about $290 million for the transaction.

Imperial had 1,000 employees in Russia and 600 employees in Ukraine.

