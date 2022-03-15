Imperial Brands seeks to transfer Russian assets

Imperial Brands Plc said Tuesday it is negotiating with a third party to potentially transfer its assets and facilities in Russia.

"We believe that, in the current circumstances, an orderly transfer of our business as a going concern would be in the best interests of our Russian colleagues," Imperial said in a statement.

Imperial said March 9 it had suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.K. manufacturer, which owns ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, halted all production at its plant in Volgograd, Russia, as well as ceasing all sales and marketing activity in Russia. It has 1,000 employees in Russia and 600 employees in Ukraine.

"Their safety and wellbeing is our key priority in this process. We will also continue to pay their salaries until any transfer is concluded," Imperial said in a statement.