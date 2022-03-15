Imperial Brands seeks to transfer Russian assets

Imperial Brands Plc said Tuesday it is negotiating with a third party to potentially transfer its assets and facilities in Russia.
"We believe that, in the current circumstances, an orderly transfer of our business as a going concern would be in the best interests of our Russian colleagues," Imperial said in a statement.
Imperial said March 9 it had suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K. manufacturer, which owns ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, halted all production at its plant in Volgograd, Russia, as well as ceasing all sales and marketing activity in Russia. It has 1,000 employees in Russia and 600 employees in Ukraine.
"Their safety and wellbeing is our key priority in this process. We will also continue to pay their salaries until any transfer is concluded," Imperial said in a statement.
"We are also supporting our Ukrainian colleagues and their families, including with transport and accommodation to enable them to escape the areas most severely hit by conflict, as well as resettlement assistance for those who have left Ukraine."
Imperial said it expects net revenue to remain unchanged or grow by 1% as a result of exiting Russia.
"While there will be some on-going costs related to the suspension in Ukraine, we expect a relatively small impact on our … adjusted operating profit, reflecting the limited profit contribution of the two markets," the manufacturer said.
Imperial said both countries combined make up about 2% of its net revenues and 0.5% of adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2021.
Other responses
Imperial's move follows similar actions taken by major international tobacco manufacturers.
On Friday, British American Tobacco Plc said it has decided to exit the Russian marketplace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
The manufacturer, which owns Reynolds American Inc. of Winston-Salem, said in a statement that "we have concluded that BAT’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable in the current environment."
Russia is the fourth-largest cigarette market in the world, according to Forbes magazine. BAT has a 23.5% market share, according to Cowen & Co., trailing Japan Tobacco at 36.7% and Philip Morris International at 31.7%.
BAT did not provide a timeline for completing the exit.
Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said Friday that BAT likely accelerated its decision once Russian president Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday he was backing a plan to nationalize assets of western companies exiting Russia.
The decision to exit Russia and suspend Ukraine operations led BAT to revise its full-year financial expectations.
In 2021, Ukraine and Russia accounted for 3% of group revenue and a slightly lower proportion of adjusted profit from operations.
The company said is now expects revenue growth of 2% to 4%.
Philip Morris International, which has the largest manufacturing presence in Russia, said March 9 it has suspended all capital investments in the country, which includes “all new product launches and commercial, innovation and manufacturing investments.”
The manufacturer also said it has "activated plans to scale down its manufacturing operations in Russia amid on-going supply chain disruptions and the evolving regulatory environment."
Philip Morris International has about 800 employees in Ukraine.
A third major tobacco supplier to Russia and Ukraine, Japan Tobacco, said March 10 it has suspended operations in Ukraine, as well as all new investments and marketing in Russia.
It also halted the launch of its heated cigarette product, Ploom X, in Russia. Japan Tobacco has about 1,000 employees in Ukraine.
Russia is one of Japan Tobacco’s largest markets with four manufacturing plants and nearly 4,000 employees, which is 6.7% of its overall workforce.
