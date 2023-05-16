Imperial Brands Plc demonstrated Tuesday that it is “on track” to meet full-year 2023 financial projections, foremost low single-digit net revenue growth.

The U.K. tobacco manufacturer issued a first-half earnings warning on April 14.

On Tuesday, Imperial reported $19.23 billion in first-half revenue, up from $19.17 billion for the first half of fiscal 2022.

Operating profit was up 33.5% to $1.91 billion, while post-tax profit rose 12.4% to $1.45 billion.

Imperial had first-half diluted earnings of $1.45 a share, up from $1.31 a year ago.

Imperial is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, where it has about 900 employees, plus 775 field sales employees nationally.

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the U.K., U.S., Australia, Germany and Spain.

“We remain on track to deliver the acceleration in adjusted operating profit growth in the second half in line with our guidance and expectations," chief executive Stefan Bomhard said in a statement.

"We have now recorded stable or growing aggregate market share in these (five) markets in each of the last four six-month periods after many years of sharp declines."

“We are now in the third year of our five-year strategy, and this means we are moving from the initial foundation building phase to a period of improving financial delivery."

Imperial reported a near 20% gain in its noncombustible product lines that feature heated cigarette products Pulze and iD in seven European countries and blu eCigs in the U.S.

However, the revenue gains from next-generation products was offset by a U.S. revenue decline linked to continuing uncertainty from the Food and Drug Administration on which e-cigarette products will gain its regulatory approvals.

In April 2022, the FDA denied the marketing applications for seven myblu electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products made by Imperial Tobacco Plc’s Fontem Ventures affiliate.

The FDA said it issued marketing denial orders “after determining their applications lacked sufficient evidence to show that permitting the marketing of these products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

Imperial appealed the ruling and is awaiting a decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals.

"I am confident the actions we have taken are creating a stronger, more resilient business capable of driving shareholder returns through a growing dividend and an ongoing share buyback," Bomhard said.

Imperial said it projects completing a $1.25 billion share-purchase program by the end of fiscal 2023.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said Imperial "should have a very strong second half after an in-line first half as pricing accelerates."

"We expect continued strong growth in next generation products from here."

CFRA Research analyst Danny Yeo Sze Wai responded to the first-half report by maintaining a 12-month share price target of $24.96.

"Sustained next-generation investments should contribute toward mid-term guidance of achieving mid-single-digit in adjusted operating profit growth," Sze Wai said.

"While we expect volume headwinds to ease by end of fiscal 2023 on normalizing COVID-related boost, we remain conservative on Imperial's pricing ability in view of the competitive landscape."