Imperial launches $1,12 billion share-repurchase program

Imperial Brands Plc, the U.K. parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, announced plans Thursday to repurchase up to $1.12 billion in company stock over the next 12 months.

The share-repurchase program went into effect Thursday and runs through Sept. 30, 2023.

The manufacturer cited "strengthened balance sheet and achievement of target leverage enabled immediate start of an ongoing share buyback program."

"This would represent 5.5% of the issued share capital of Imperial Brands based on Wednesday’s market close," the manufacturer said.

"Over time, we intend to deliver a material reduction in the capital base, providing an ongoing source of shareholder returns in addition to our progressive dividend policy.

Imperial also mentioned "good progress with our next-generation product launches (that) supports further market rollouts."

Stefan Bomhard, Imperial's chief executive, said the share-repurchase program represents "an important milestone in our five-year strategy announced in January 2021."

"Over the past two years, increased investment and a more consumer-centric approach have improved delivery in both our priority combustible markets and next-generation product operations. Disciplined capital allocation has strengthened our balance sheet to reach our target leverage levels."

Imperial cited market share gains for heat-not-burn cigarette brands Pulze and iD in the Czech Republic and Greece. It said the pilot trial of its blu 2.0 electronic cigarette in France "has been well received by consumers and the trade."

Imperial also provided a fiscal 2022 financial and earnings guidance, saying that "trading in the year has been in line with expectations." Imperial's fiscal 2022 ended on Sept. 30. It plans to release full-year results on Nov. 15.

"Targeted investment in our five largest combustible markets, which account for around 70% of operating profit, has driven an improvement in aggregate market share.

"As expected, the recovery of international travel has, over the course of the year, led to a return to pre-COVID purchasing patterns. This has led to increased volume declines, particularly in northern Europe, partly offset by volume growth in southern Europe and Duty Free."

Imperial continues to project fiscal 2022 net revenue and group adjusted operating profit growth of about 1%.

BAT share repurchases

Imperial rival British American Tobacco Plc announced in February the launch of a share-repurchase program with a commitment to spend up to $2.71 billion on the initiative.

BAT is the world’s largest publicly-traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc., its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County at its U.S. headquarters.

The program is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.

BAT has entered into an agreement with UBS AG to assist with repurchasing up to 229.4 million shares. That’s roughly 10% of its 2.29 billion in outstanding shares as of Friday.

The purchasing commitment is nearly double the $1.36 billion projected by analysts in January.

Barclays tobacco analyst Jain Gaurav said in January that a large buyback program was likely based on projections of its fiscal 2021 results.

“With its strong cash flow generation, we estimate BAT could cumulatively do a share buyback of $13.5 billion by fiscal 2025.”

The share repurchases comes on top of BAT’s lucrative quarterly dividend payouts to investors.

The board of directors declared Friday a $2.96 dividend for fiscal 2022, to be paid in four equal installments of 74 cents on May 4, Aug. 17, Nov. 10 and Feb. 2, 2023.

That’s up from a $2.93 dividend in fiscal 2021.

BAT has an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit. The fiscal 2021 payout represented 66.2% of adjusted profit.