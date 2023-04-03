Imperial Brands PLC disclosed Monday it is proceeding with having $620 million worth of company stock repurchased as part of a $1.24 billion share buyback program announced Oct. 6.

Imperial, the U.K.-based parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, said the program runs through Sept. 30.

The maximum number of shares that currently may be repurchased is 94.2 million — less shares already repurchased.

Imperial said in October that the overall share-repurchase program represents 5.5% of its issued share capital.

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

On Monday, the manufacturer said Barclays Capital Securities Ltd. has been instructed to purchase the $620 million worth of shares.

After that transaction, Barclays would be able to make decision on selling shares "independently" from Imperial.

"The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the capital of the company, all shares repurchased as part of this arrangement will be canceled," Imperial said.

The manufacturer has cited “strengthened balance sheet and achievement of target leverage enabled immediate start of an ongoing share buyback program.”

“Over time, we intend to deliver a material reduction in the capital base, providing an ongoing source of shareholder returns in addition to our progressive dividend policy."

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the U.K., U.S., Australia, Germany and Spain.

Imperial also mentioned “good progress with our next-generation product launches (that) supports further market rollouts.”

Stefan Bomhard, Imperial’s chief executive, said in October the share-repurchase program represents “an important milestone in our five-year strategy announced in January 2021.”

In November, Imperial reported achieving its guidance of small gains in adjusted revenue and profit in fiscal 2022.

Imperial had a 2.7% year-over-year gain in net revenue at $9.27 billion, as well as a 3.5% increase in operating profit to $4.39 billion. Basic earnings per share rose 7.7% to $3.15 a share.

Imperial issued in April a fiscal 2022 financial guidance update that projected revenue growth of up to 1%.

Tobacco products, namely combustible cigarettes, represent the vast majority of Imperia’s revenue even as it attempts to expand its reach in electronic cigarettes and other non-combustible products.

Tobacco revenue rose 1.3% to $9.02 billion, while next-generation product revenue was up 10.8% to $247.4 million.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in November that after Imperial announced the share-repurchase program, “our belief going into fiscal year 2022 results was that there wouldn’t be much to get excited about.”

“We think there are enough encouraging signs in these results to give a further boost to the bullish narrative.”