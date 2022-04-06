Imperial remains on pace for slight revenue growth in fiscal 2022

Imperial Brands Plc issued Wednesday a fiscal 2022 financial guidance update in which it remains on track for revenue growth of up to 1%.

The U.K. tobacco manufacturer is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.

The first-half financial report is scheduled to be released May 17.

For fiscal 2021, Imperial reported a 1% increase in group net revenue at $44.23 billion.

The manufacturer said that revenue gains in the United States, Australia and U.K. are offsetting revenue declines in Germany and Spain.

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the five countries.

"These share gains were achieved while maintaining strong pricing discipline, and overall tobacco volumes are in line with expectations," Imperial said.

Imperial said first half revenue "is expected to be broadly flat on last year on a constant currency basis, in line with our expectations."

"This reflects a weaker tobacco performance in Europe, which offsets growth in other regions. Europe’s performance has been driven by the return to pre-COVID purchasing patterns as northern Europeans resume international travel, as well as price phasing in some markets.

"However, price increases during the latter part of the first half will support a stronger revenue performance in the second half."

Imperial said "we are making good progress against our strategic objective of building a sustainable, consumer-centric next generation product business with revenues expected to be slightly ahead of the prior period, driven by growth in Europe," the manufacturer said.

In individual product updates, Imperial said that smokers "have responded positively to the pilots of our Pulze heated tobacco system in Greece and the Czech Republic."

Imperial said it projects the blu eCigs of affiliate Fontem Ventures will benefit from an "improved consumer marketing proposition."

The company said the enhanced blu product packaging has been introduced in more than 220 retail outlets in the Charlotte area. Imperial said the test market does not extend into the Triad.

Blu is the No. 4 e-cigarette in the U.S with a 2.4% market share as of March 26, according to the latest Nielsen report on convenience store sales.

It has struggled to gain market share after being the U.S. category leader during the introduction of the product during the early 2010s.

CFRA Research analyst Andrew Tam responded to the first-half financial update by retaining his “hold” rating on Imperial.

ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 at the time of its formation in June 2015 to 895. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.

ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.

Imperial added 200 salespeople in the Americas market during fiscal 2021.

Imperial said March 15 it is negotiating with a third party to potentially transfer its assets and facilities in Russia, which represents about 2% of its net revenues.

"We continue negotiations with a local third party about an orderly transfer of our Russian assets and operations as a going concern," Imperial said Wednesday.

"Meanwhile, we also continue to support our Ukrainian colleagues and their families, including with transport and accommodation to enable them to escape the areas most severely hit by conflict, as well as resettlement assistance for those who have left Ukraine."

Imperial said March 9 it had suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That includes halting all production at its plant in Volgograd, Russia, as well as ceasing all sales and marketing activity in Russia. It has 1,000 employees in Russia and 600 employees in Ukraine.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.