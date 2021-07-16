Improved loan portfolio performance boosts First Horizon to sharp second-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. posted Friday a sharp second-quarter profit hike, primarily because of a significant recovery in its loan-loss provision.
The Memphis, Tenn.-based bank reported $295 million in net income, compared with $52 million in the second quarter of 2020, which was affected drastically by the largest financial impact to date from the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Horizon followed the pattern of national, super-regional and regional banks with having either a recovery to its loan-loss provision or a limited addition.
Adjusted net income was $337 million when excluding a net $42 million in merger expenses related to its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank that closed in July 2020.
First Horizon reported having a $115 million recovery for the second quarter, compared with a $45 million recovery and a $121 million addition a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Diluted earnings were 53 cents per share, compared with 17 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 58 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 43 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.
Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's president and chief executive, said in a statement that the increased profit "reflects the benefit of improving overall economic conditions and credit quality, our diversified business model, and strong focus on execution despite challenging conditions across the banking industry."
“We remain focused on controlling the things we can control, including expenses and deposit pricing and making investments that drive future growth.
"We are seeing increasing loan pipeline growth and expect demand and economic growth to pick up in the back half of the year as the economy continues to normalize," Jordan said.
The bank continued to benefit — from a year-over-year comparison — from the loan and fee revenue stream from IberiaBank.
There also was the revenue from the nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall that First Horizon acquired in July 2020. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
Loan revenue was up 62.9% year over year to $497 million.
First Horizon said it made $1.6 billion in new federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans during the second quarter, compared with $1.3 billion in the first quarter.
Fee revenue jumped 38.3% to $285 million. The largest fee-income source by far was fixed income at $102 million, followed by service charges and fees at $54 million and mortgage banking fees at $38 million.
The bank raised its targeted cost savings from the IberiaBank deal from $190 million to $200 million. It said it achieved annualized merger cost savings of $92 million during the second quarter.
Nonperforming loans were at $344 million on June 30, down from $394 million on June 30 and $226 million a year ago. The increase reflects loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions.
The bank reported a $10 million recovery from net charge-offs, compared with net charge-offs of $8 million in the first quarter and $17 million a year ago for the same acquisition reasons.
First Horizon had $87.9 billion in assets as of June 30, up from $87.5 billion from March 31.
The bank reported having 8,145 full-time-equivalent employees on June 30, down from 8,284 on March 31.
The bank spent $57 million during the second quarter to repurchase 3.1 million shares.
