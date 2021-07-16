Improved loan portfolio performance boosts First Horizon to sharp second-quarter profit

Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's president and chief executive, said in a statement that the increased profit "reflects the benefit of improving overall economic conditions and credit quality, our diversified business model, and strong focus on execution despite challenging conditions across the banking industry."

“We remain focused on controlling the things we can control, including expenses and deposit pricing and making investments that drive future growth.

"We are seeing increasing loan pipeline growth and expect demand and economic growth to pick up in the back half of the year as the economy continues to normalize," Jordan said.

The bank continued to benefit — from a year-over-year comparison — from the loan and fee revenue stream from IberiaBank.

There also was the revenue from the nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall that First Horizon acquired in July 2020. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

Loan revenue was up 62.9% year over year to $497 million.

First Horizon said it made $1.6 billion in new federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans during the second quarter, compared with $1.3 billion in the first quarter.