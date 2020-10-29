Improved U.S. sales boosts Kontoor's return to profitability in third quarter

A major improvement in retail sales and a significant reduction in operating expenses enabled Kontoor Brands Inc. to make a quick return to profitability at $60.8 million in the third quarter.
Kontoor had an adjusted income loss of $5.8 million for the second quarter when excluding $27.5 million in restructuring expenses related to its May 2019 spin-off from VF Corp.
The Greensboro manufacturer reported Thursday that COVID-19 continues to cast a major shadow over apparel and department store retailers.
Yet, sales were down just 9% year over year to $583.2 million. Sales were up 67% compared with $349.2 million in the second quarter.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chief executive and president, has said its Wrangler and Lee jeans brands continue to benefit from the pandemic-driven work from home transition.
Also boosting the quarterly profit was a 12.9% decline in operating expenses to $500.4 million.
Kontoor had diluted earnings of $1.05 a share, compared with 25 cents a year ago.
When excluding about $20 million in restructuring and separation costs related primarily to the VF spin-off, adjusted earnings were $1.33 a share.
The average earnings forecast was 59 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
“Investments in our brands, people and partnerships drove significant sequential top line improvement, while restructuring, quality-of-sales initiatives and accretive mix shifts supported solid gross margin increases," Baxter said in a statement.
"Importantly, our robust cash flow generation allowed us to continue to aggressively pay down debt, while also providing the opportunity to reinstate a quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter — a key tenet of our total shareholder return model."
Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. Besides its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.
The quick rebound encouraged Kontoor's board of directors to reinstate the company's quarterly dividend. It will pay a 40-cent per share dividend on Dec. 18 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 10.
Kontoor's earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 projects "flat to down modestly" revenue compared with the third quarter, and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35.
Wrangler sales were down 6% to $347 million during the third quarter, which was an improvement from being down 31% to $251.6 million in the second quarter.
Lee sales were off 8% to $214 million, compared with being down 58% to $86 million in the second quarter.
Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, dropped 43% to $22 million, compared with a 70% decline to $11.6 million in the second quarter.
Baxter has said Wrangler sales have been less affected because its primary vendors include Amazon, Target and Walmart, which are considered as essential businesses during the pandemic.
Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Baxter said that dynamic is changing with plans to introduce Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores during the third quarter.
U.S. sales fell 0.3% to $455.4 million, while international sales dropped 29.7% to $127.8 million.
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said that Kontoor "handily topped estimates with upside to both revenue (6.2% above consensus) and earnings per share (129% above consensus)."
"The outlook for fourth-quarter revenue is for flat to slightly down, signaling embedded brand momentum vs. prevailing market trends. Sales trends, while significantly better than estimated, remain heavily impacted by COVID-19.
"The fiscal 2020 guidance for a $2.25 to $2.35 range implies fourth-quarter earnings of $1 vs. consensus for 89 cents, implying a more narrow margin of upside to consensus than third quarter," Duffy said.
