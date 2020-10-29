Improved U.S. sales boosts Kontoor's return to profitability in third quarter

“Investments in our brands, people and partnerships drove significant sequential top line improvement, while restructuring, quality-of-sales initiatives and accretive mix shifts supported solid gross margin increases," Baxter said in a statement.

"Importantly, our robust cash flow generation allowed us to continue to aggressively pay down debt, while also providing the opportunity to reinstate a quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter — a key tenet of our total shareholder return model."

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. Besides its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

The quick rebound encouraged Kontoor's board of directors to reinstate the company's quarterly dividend. It will pay a 40-cent per share dividend on Dec. 18 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 10.

Kontoor's earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 projects "flat to down modestly" revenue compared with the third quarter, and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35.

Wrangler sales were down 6% to $347 million during the third quarter, which was an improvement from being down 31% to $251.6 million in the second quarter.