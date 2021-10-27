Improving loan payment performance lifts First Bancorp's third-quarter profit

The purchase lifts First Bancorp to $10.2 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.

Altogether, First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.

“We continue to see positive results from our strategic initiatives,” Richard Moore, the bank’s chief executive, said in a statement. "First Bank has solidified our position as the leading community bank in the Carolinas."

When excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $58.5 million, up 7% from a year ago.

Fee revenue dropped 23% to $16.5 million, in large part because the bank had a 57% drop in mortgage loan fees to $2.09 million, as well as a 49.2% decline in commissions from sales of insurance and financial products.

First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.

For the third quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $1.1 million, compared with $1.9 million a year ago. It also had gains of $1.65 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from $2.36 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets were at $41 million on Sept. 30, compared with $41.8 million on June 30, and $44 million on Sept. 30, 2020.

