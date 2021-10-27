Improving loan payment performance lifts First Bancorp's third-quarter profit

First Bancorp benefitted again from another recovery to its loan-loss provision in posting an 18.7% increase in third-quarter net income to $27.6 million.
By comparison, the Southern Pines super-community bank reported net income of $29.3 million in the second quarter and $23.3 million a year ago.
The bank, similar to most national, regional and super-community banks, benefited from changes to its loan-loss provision.
First Bancorp reported an overall $351,000 recovery to the loan-loss provision, compared with adding $6.1 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Third-quarter diluted earnings were 97 a share, up from 81 cents from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 43 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
On Oct. 18, First Bancorp completed its $314.3 million, all-stock purchase of Select Bancorp Inc. of Dunn.
First Bancorp gained $1.8 billion in total assets and 22 Select branches, including one in Burlington and two each in Mecklenburg and Wake counties.
The purchase lifts First Bancorp to $10.2 billion in total assets, as well as to fifth in North Carolina for deposits at about $7.2 billion and a 4.5% market share.
Altogether, First Bancorp has 103 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford and 17 overall in the Triad.
“We continue to see positive results from our strategic initiatives,” Richard Moore, the bank’s chief executive, said in a statement. "First Bank has solidified our position as the leading community bank in the Carolinas."
When excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $58.5 million, up 7% from a year ago.
Fee revenue dropped 23% to $16.5 million, in large part because the bank had a 57% drop in mortgage loan fees to $2.09 million, as well as a 49.2% decline in commissions from sales of insurance and financial products.
First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.
For the third quarter, the bank reported SBA consulting fees of $1.1 million, compared with $1.9 million a year ago. It also had gains of $1.65 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from $2.36 million a year ago.
Nonperforming assets were at $41 million on Sept. 30, compared with $41.8 million on June 30, and $44 million on Sept. 30, 2020.
