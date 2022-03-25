Incentive pay boosts 2021 compensation for F.N.B.'s chief executive

The top executive for F.N.B. Corp., Vincent Delie Jr., received a 4.3% increase in total compensation at $6.58 million for fiscal 2021, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

F.N.B., whose retail brand is First National Bank, completed its $1.4 billion purchase of Yadkin Financial Corp. in March 2017.

Delie serves as the bank's president and chief executive. He was paid $1.16 million in base salary, essentially unchanged from fiscal 2020.

Delie was paid $2.06 million in incentives, up 19.1%. He received stock awards valued at $3.12 million on the date they were awarded.

All other compensation was $244,586, which consisted of: $164,209 in a deferred compensation lost match; $52,012 in perquisites that includes an automobile allowance and personal use of a corporate jet; $18,255 in a 401(k) company match; and $10,110 in company-paid executive insurance premiums.

The CEO pay ratio for Delie was $103 to $1 for an average median employee at $63,884.

F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million with the additions of the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.

For the full year, net income jumped 42.7% to a record $396.6 million.

The bank’s other named executives also received a minuscule increase in base salary.

Vincent Calabrese Jr., chief financial officer, was paid $524,800 in salary, $745,386 in incentive pay, and a 1.5% increase in total compensation to $2.22 million.

Gary Guerrieri, chief credit officer, received $481,750 in salary, incentive pay of $513,353 and a 1.2% gain in total compensation to $1.59 million.

Barry Robinson, chief consumer banking officer, received $405,388 in salary, incentive pay of $431,982, and a 10.8% increase in total compensation to $1.29 million.

David Mitchell II, who became chief wholesale banking officer during 2021, received $399,039 in salary, incentive pay of $426,240 and total compensation of $1.24 million.

F.N.B. will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on May 10. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.

