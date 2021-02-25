Increased basic apparel shopping more than doubles Gildan's fourth-quarter profit

A returning consumer appetite for basic apparel during the fourth quarter boosted Gildan Activewear Inc. to a more than doubling in profit.
The company reported Thursday $67.4 million in fourth-quarter net income, up from $32.5 million a year ago.
Adjusted net income was $90 million when excluding a $26 million charge related to a "rationalization initiative" with its product offerings.
Gildan took a $6.2 million charge related "to the discontinuance of personal protective equipment SKU (stock keeping units." It also had a $9.6 million gain related to insurance recoveries from hurricane-related damages at some of its Central American operations.
Diluted earnings were 34 cents, up from 16 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 45 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 23 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Fourth-quarter sales were at $690.2 million, up 4.8% from a year ago.
Activewear sales jumped 11.3% to $537.9 million, while hosiery and underwear dropped 13% to $152.3 million. U.S. sales, by far Gildan's largest market, rose 9.5% to $604.7 million.
For the full year, Gildan had a loss of $225.3 million related to COVID-19's impact on first- and second-quarter sales, and an adjusted loss of $36.3 million.
“Our Back to Basics strategy put us on a sound footing going into the pandemic," Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as "simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning."
"The additional actions we have taken during 2020 have enhanced our competitive positioning as we work toward a stronger environment, growth, and achieving our long-term profitability targets," Chamandy said.
Although Gildan declined to provide fiscal 2021 guidance, imprintables sales "are tracking weaker" than in the fourth quarter "due to the impact of renewed winter lockdowns in many jurisdictions."
Gildan cited sales growth in activewear and underwear, but socks remain down compared with a year ago.
"While we expect higher overall sales in 2021 compared to 2020, we remain cautious with our expectations for 2021 given the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going restrictions on social gatherings."
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said that "despite natural disasters and pandemics, Gildan continues to weather the storm."
"We see the business well positioned for a rebound. We expect distributor restocking as the year unfolds and events involving social gatherings resume."
Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury, with more than 1,000 employees combined before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.
During the second quarter, Gildan reduced its global workforce by 12.3%, or by 6,380 jobs, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s significant impact on its production needs.
It cut 6,000 manufacturing and 380 administrative jobs, leaving it with 46,000 jobs globally.
“In North Carolina, the restructuring had minimal impact,” Geneviève Gosselin, Gildan’s corporate communications and marketing director, said in July.
336-727-7376