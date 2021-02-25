Increased basic apparel shopping more than doubles Gildan's fourth-quarter profit

“Our Back to Basics strategy put us on a sound footing going into the pandemic," Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as "simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning."

"The additional actions we have taken during 2020 have enhanced our competitive positioning as we work toward a stronger environment, growth, and achieving our long-term profitability targets," Chamandy said.

Although Gildan declined to provide fiscal 2021 guidance, imprintables sales "are tracking weaker" than in the fourth quarter "due to the impact of renewed winter lockdowns in many jurisdictions."

Gildan cited sales growth in activewear and underwear, but socks remain down compared with a year ago.

"While we expect higher overall sales in 2021 compared to 2020, we remain cautious with our expectations for 2021 given the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going restrictions on social gatherings."

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said that "despite natural disasters and pandemics, Gildan continues to weather the storm."