Increased COVID-19 cases didn't take toll on N.C. economy during November

The North Carolina economy was unchanged in November amid the erratic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University that was released Monday.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was down 4.1% from a year ago. During the pandemic, the index had increased month over month as much as 9% from June to July 2020.

The biggest factor was a 26.6% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims from October, primarily caused by the Sept. 4 expiration of two federal pandemic unemployment relief programs.

There also was a 7.1% increase in residential building permits despite higher raw material and other construction costs.