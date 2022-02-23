Increased demand for firearms lifts Ruger to 72% jump in fiscal 2021 profit

Sturm, Ruger & Co. ended fiscal 2021 with a 72.4% jump in net income at $155.9 million, buoyed by increased consumer demand for new and legacy firearms products.
Diluted earnings were $8.78 a share, compared with $5.09 a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.
Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.
Firearms sales were $728.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared with $565.9 million in fiscal 2020 and $406.3 million in fiscal 2019.
For the fourth quarter, Ruger had $168 million in sales, down slightly from $169.3 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings for the fourth quarter were $2.14 a share, which were boosted by an 18-cent gain related to its income tax rate. That’s compared with $1.78 a year ago.
Ruger’s profit increase came despite paying $50.7 million in income tax in 2021, compared with $30.6 million in 2020 and $10.7 million in 2019.
Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a statement that “2021 was a year of great accomplishments and financial results, in addition to increased volume, enhanced labor productivity and other manufacturing efficiencies drove greater profitability.”
“While we were ramping up production of our legacy products, we kept our focus on new product development and launched the MAX-9 pistol and the LCP MAX pistol. Another highlight in 2021 was the reintroduction of the Marlin brand as we shipped the first Ruger-made, Marlin lever-action rifles in December.”
Killoy had projected a manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.
New product sales represented 22% of all sales at $155.5 million.
There had been an industrywide sales slump once the Trump administration took office in January 2017 with a pro-gun policy that eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential Democratic president Hillary Clinton.
By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.
Since the election of President Joe Biden in November, Ruger has said some individuals opted to buy their first firearm.
Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.
The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.
The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019, but soared 60% in fiscal 2020. Those checks finished down 12% in fiscal 2021.
Ruger did not mention additional hiring during the fourth quarter.
Ruger hired about 100 employees during the second quarter and about 400 since March. Overall, it has about 1,900 employees, including 490 employees at last count in Mayodan.
Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.
Ruger spent $28.8 million on capital investments during fiscal 2021. It expects to spend at least $20 million in fiscal 2022, primarily on new product introductions.
Ruger’s board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend of 86 cents per share, payable March 25 to shareholders registered as of March 11.
As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.
The company did not conduct any share repurchases for the second consecutive fiscal year.
