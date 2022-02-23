Increased demand for firearms lifts Ruger to 72% jump in fiscal 2021 profit

“While we were ramping up production of our legacy products, we kept our focus on new product development and launched the MAX-9 pistol and the LCP MAX pistol. Another highlight in 2021 was the reintroduction of the Marlin brand as we shipped the first Ruger-made, Marlin lever-action rifles in December.”

Killoy had projected a manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

New product sales represented 22% of all sales at $155.5 million.

There had been an industrywide sales slump once the Trump administration took office in January 2017 with a pro-gun policy that eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential Democratic president Hillary Clinton.

By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.

Since the election of President Joe Biden in November, Ruger has said some individuals opted to buy their first firearm.