Increased demand for Wrangler jeans lifts Kontoor to higher third-quarter profit

A sizable uptick in Wrangler-branded jeans sales, coupled with a rebounding U.S. economy, carried Kontoor Brands Inc. to a 4% increase in third-quarter net income to $63.4 million.
Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.
The company reported Thursday having diluted earnings of $1.07 a share, compared with $1.05 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.28 a share.
The average earnings forecast was $1.05 by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales rose 12% year over year to $652.3 million.
However, third-quarter net income was negatively affected by income tax reported at $15.1 million, compared with $8.4 million a year ago.
Wrangler sales soared 22% to $421.5 million, while Lee sales rose by 6% to $227.9 million.
Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Scott Baxter, the company’s president and chief executive, said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.
Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were down 87% to $2 million when factoring in the closing of the 38 VF Outlet stores.
Meanwhile, total cost of goods sold and operating expenses were up 13% to $566.3 million.
“Kontoor is uniquely positioned to win in the marketplace, as evidenced by another quarter of broad-based strength across segments, channels and regions," Baxter said in a statement.
"We expect our momentum to continue building, as reflected in our raised fiscal-year guidance ... and highlighted in the recently announced dividend increase and initial share repurchases during the third quarter."
Kontoor’s latest fiscal 2021 financial guidance includes:
* Revenue went from a projection of “low teens” to "high teens" over 2020 levels, or from forecast of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion to a forecast of $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion.
* Adjusted earnings were raised from a range of $3.90 to $4 to a range of $4.15 to $4.20.
The capital expenditures forecast was unchanged in the range of $40 million to $50 million, including $25 million to $30 million associated with the global ERP system implementation.
Kontoor’s board of directors authorized a share-repurchase program worth up to $200 million. The program was launched without an expiration date.
Kontoor reported spending $10 million on share purchases during the third quarter.
“Additionally, we are well positioned to take advantage of increasing optionality in our capital allocation strategy. Today’s announcement of a $200 million share repurchase program exemplifies this enhanced optionality, and reflects the strong cash flow generation of our business.”
336-727-7376