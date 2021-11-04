Increased demand for Wrangler jeans lifts Kontoor to higher third-quarter profit

Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were down 87% to $2 million when factoring in the closing of the 38 VF Outlet stores.

Meanwhile, total cost of goods sold and operating expenses were up 13% to $566.3 million.

“Kontoor is uniquely positioned to win in the marketplace, as evidenced by another quarter of broad-based strength across segments, channels and regions," Baxter said in a statement.

"We expect our momentum to continue building, as reflected in our raised fiscal-year guidance ... and highlighted in the recently announced dividend increase and initial share repurchases during the third quarter."

Kontoor’s latest fiscal 2021 financial guidance includes:

* Revenue went from a projection of “low teens” to "high teens" over 2020 levels, or from forecast of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion to a forecast of $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion.

* Adjusted earnings were raised from a range of $3.90 to $4 to a range of $4.15 to $4.20.

The capital expenditures forecast was unchanged in the range of $40 million to $50 million, including $25 million to $30 million associated with the global ERP system implementation.