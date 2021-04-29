Increased global sales boost Unifi to modest quarterly profit increase

The second-quarter sales breakdown was: a 7.9% decrease in polyester to $82.7 million; a 25.5% increase in sales in Asia to $48.5 million; a 22% increase in sales in Brazil to $25.7 million; and a 0.1% increase in nylon to $20.8 million. Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.

"We expect that continued strong results from each of our high-performing businesses, coupled with continued interest in our Repreve-branded products, will fuel long-term growth," Ingle said.

Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 33% of net sales, down from a quarterly record of 37% in the second quarter.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.

Unifi provided limited fourth-quarter financial guidance.

Net sales are projected to rise 1% to 3% from the third quarter, or to $180.7 million to $184.3 million. It also projects raw-material cost pressures will continue during the quarter. It plans to spend between $10 million and $12 million on capital investments.

Unifi did not provide an update on foreign trade developments.