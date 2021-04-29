Increased global sales boost Unifi to modest quarterly profit increase

A modest increase in global sales enabled Unifi Inc. to continue its string of profitable quarters.
Unifi reported after the stock market closed Wednesday net income of $4.7 million, compared with a loss of $41.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.
The Greensboro yarn manufacturer reported a year ago a $45.2 million investment impairment related to receiving $60 million in cash from selling its 34% stake in Parkdale America LLC to majority owner Parkdale Inc.
Diluted earnings were 25 cents a share, compared with a loss $2.23 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 16 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The Greensboro yarn manufacturer has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi’s sales were up 4.6% to $178.9 million. Cost of sales dropped 1.5% to $153.3 million.
Eddie Ingle, Unifi's chief executive, said in a statement the manufacturer's performance "reflected our team's ability to leverage effectively the strength of our global business model during the continued economic recovery."
"We have remained focused on positioning the business to take advantage of building economic momentum around the world as we return to a more normalized demand environment."
The second-quarter sales breakdown was: a 7.9% decrease in polyester to $82.7 million; a 25.5% increase in sales in Asia to $48.5 million; a 22% increase in sales in Brazil to $25.7 million; and a 0.1% increase in nylon to $20.8 million. Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
"We expect that continued strong results from each of our high-performing businesses, coupled with continued interest in our Repreve-branded products, will fuel long-term growth," Ingle said.
Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 33% of net sales, down from a quarterly record of 37% in the second quarter.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.
Unifi provided limited fourth-quarter financial guidance.
Net sales are projected to rise 1% to 3% from the third quarter, or to $180.7 million to $184.3 million. It also projects raw-material cost pressures will continue during the quarter. It plans to spend between $10 million and $12 million on capital investments.
Unifi did not provide an update on foreign trade developments.
In November, Unifi Manufacturing Inc. filed a petition with two federal regulatory agencies alleging that dumped imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are causing material injury to the U.S. industry. Unifi Manufacturing was joined by Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America.
The petitioners are asking the U.S. Commerce Department and U.S. International Trade Commission to impose anti-dumping duties on the imports of polyester textured yarn from the four countries.
Antidumping duties are intended to offset the amount by which a product is sold at less than fair value, or "dumped," in the United States. The margin of dumping is calculated by Commerce.
The companies say the dumping margins are most egregious in Malaysia at 75.1%, followed by 56.89% from Thailand, 42.3% from Vietnam and 15.5% from Indonesia.
Unifi said in its second-quarter report that the ITC determined there is a reasonable indication of material injury from imports of polyester textured yarn from the four countries.
Commerce responded by saying it will continue its investigations. Unifi said preliminary antidumping duty determinations are expected by June 30.
