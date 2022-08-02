Increased North American sales boost Caterpillar to 18% jump in second-quarter profit

Caterpillar Inc. rode a sizable uptick in sales to an 18.4% increase in second-quarter net income of $1.67 billion.

The profit also was up 8.4% from $1.54 billion in the first quarter.

Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector. It has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Diluted earnings were $3.13 a share, up from $2.86 in the first quarter and from $2.56 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $2.88.

The average earnings forecast was $3 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First-quarter sales were $14.25 billion, compared with $13.58 billion in the first quarter and $12.89 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, second-quarter operating costs were $11.73 billion, compared with $11.73 billion in the first quarter and $11.1 billion a year ago.

“Our team delivered another good quarter with double-digit top line and adjusted profit per share growth despite on-going supply chain challenges,” Caterpillar chairman and chief executive Jim Umpleby said in a statement.

“Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets."

Given Caterpillar's bellwether status, its share price may have a turbulent day if investors choose to focus on the supply chain challenges — depending on how Umpleby describes them in his remarks to analysts — compared with the second-quarter profit growth.

Several manufacturers with Triad operations, such as Hayward Industries, Insteel Inc. and Raytheon Technologies Corp., had their share prices sent down after reporting labor challenges even with solid second-quarter profit gains.

All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had share year-over-year revenue increases: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 15% to $5.7 billion; construction industries was up 7% to $6.03 billion; and resource industries climbed 16% to $2.96 billion.

Sales in North America increased by 20% to $3.01 billion.

The company spent about $1.1 billion million on share purchases during the second quarter after spending $800 million in the first quarter.

By comparison, Caterpillar spent $2.7 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2021.