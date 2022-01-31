Index finds N.C. economy ended 2021 on up note

The North Carolina economy finished 2021 on an unexpected uptick amid the erratic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University released Sunday.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was up 2.4% from November. During the pandemic, the index had increased month over month as much as 9% from June to July 2020.

The biggest factor was a 55.8% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims from November, primarily caused by the Sept. 4 expiration of two federal pandemic unemployment relief programs.

There was a 10.5% increase in residential building permits, due in part to higher raw material and other construction costs.

“The increase in December’s index value suggests a good economic start for North Carolina in 2022,” Walden said. “Hopefully, if the omicron COVID-19 variant soon retreats, and no additional serious variants emerge, then the positive signals from the index will be validated.”

