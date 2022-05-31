Index finds state’s economy remains on upswing in April

The North Carolina economy picked up from March to April, riding again the pattern of the erratic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index measures leading state economic indicators. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index was up 1.5% from March, and is up 6.3% from April 2021.
The biggest factor was a 72% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims from March to April.
There was a 12.4% increase in residential building permits in spite of higher raw material and other construction costs, as well as a 2.7% increase in manufacturing hours.
“Although there is increasing talk of a recession beginning sometime this year, there are no indications of an upcoming recession signaled as of yet by the index,” Walden said.
