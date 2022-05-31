 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Index finds state’s economy remains on upswing in April

The North Carolina economy picked up from March to April, riding again the pattern of the erratic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The index measures leading state economic indicators. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was up 1.5% from March, and is up 6.3% from April 2021.

The biggest factor was a 72% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims from March to April.

There was a 12.4% increase in residential building permits in spite of higher raw material and other construction costs, as well as a 2.7% increase in manufacturing hours.

“Although there is increasing talk of a recession beginning sometime this year, there are no indications of an upcoming recession signaled as of yet by the index,” Walden said.

Michael Walden, economics professor at NC State University

Walden

 N.C. State University

