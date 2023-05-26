Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Economic activity in North Carolina took a breather during April, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Friday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was unchanged from March, but remains down 7.2% year over year.

The biggest factor was a 7.4% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims are up 47.8% from a year ago. Building permits fell 2.5% month over month, and are down 11.4% over the year.

"With no reversal in the decline the index has experienced over the last year, the implication is the North Carolina economy will continue to slow," Walden said. "But, with no change in the index, the message is the degree of slowing will not worsen.

"With so much uncertainty and worry currently present, the conclusion of 'it may not be as bad as we once thought' could be considered uplifting."