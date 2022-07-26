Index shows N.C. economy slowing again in June

The North Carolina economy decelerated again from May to June, affected by inflationary concerns, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Tuesday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was down 1.5% from May to June following a 3.4% decline from April to May, which was the biggest month-over-month decline in more than a year. The index, however, remains up 0.8% from June 2021.

The biggest factor was a 13.5% increase in initial unemployment insurance claims from May to June, compared with a 28.1% decrease year over year.

“While a slowing economy does not necessarily suggest an inevitable recession, caution is certainly suggested for commitments, such as hiring, borrowing and expanding,” Walden said in a statement.

“Attention should focus on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions and trends in commodity prices and stock market values for additional clues as to where the economy is headed.”