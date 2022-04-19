Inflation concerns lead to lower first-quarter profit for Truist

Truist Financial Corp. followed Tuesday the first-quarter pattern of its national and super-regional banking peers in reporting inflation-related flat net income compared with a year ago and down from the fourth quarter.

However, Truist exceeded analysts' earnings forecasts even after another significant round of merger and restructuring charges related to BB&T's $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that formed Truist in December 2019.

Truist posted $1.33 billion in first-quarter net income, down 12.9% from the fourth quarter and down 0.5% from a year ago.

Diluted earnings were 99 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with $1.13 in the fourth quarter and 98 cents a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $1.6 billion and adjusted earnings were $1.23 in the first quarter.

That factors in excluding (after tax): merger-related and restructuring charges of $166 million worth 12 cents; incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $155 million worth 12 cents; $57 after-tax gain on the redemption of certain equity interests related to certain merchant relationships worth four cents; and $53 million loss on the sales of securities worth four cents.

The average earnings forecast was $1.12 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Truist's community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem. It is now the seventh-largest U.S. bank.

Bill Rogers, Truist's chairman since March and chief executive since September, praised the bank's financial performance as it completed in February the final steps of merging SunTrust branches and customer accounts into the combined system.

The integration was the largest in U.S. banking history. Legacy BB&T customers were shifted to Truist consumer and commercial products in October.

"The first quarter was a historic one for Truist ... transitioning nearly 7 million clients to the Truist ecosystem and rebranding more than 6,000 branches and ATMs to Truist," Rogers said in a statement.

Core first-quarter results

Because the quarter-over-over and year-over-over comparisons are significantly different for most banks because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy, as well as inflation in recent months, both are being highlighted.

As has been the case for the pandemic to date, Truist’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the first quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Truist reported a $95 million recovery from the provision, compared with a $103 million recovery in the fourth quarter and adding $48 million to the provision a year ago.

Loan revenue for Truist was at $3.28 billion for the first quarter when including the recovery to the loan-loss provision and $3.38 billion when excluding the recovery.

By comparison, Truist had $3.43 billion in loan revenue excluding the provision in the fourth quarter and $3.52 billion a year ago. When including the provision, fourth-quarter loan revenue was $3.35 billion and first-quarter 2021 loan revenue was $3.24 billion.

Fee revenue was $2.14 billion, down 7.8% from $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter, and down 2.5% from just under $2.2 billion a year ago.

Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $727 million, up 9.1% from the fourth quarter and up 16.1% year over year.

The other nine key fee-income segments primarily down year-over-year, such as: residential mortgage income dropping 11% to $89 million; investment banking and trading income falling 24.6% to $261 million; wealth management up 0.6% to $343 million; service charges on deposits down 2.3% to $252 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 6% to $212 million.

As was the case with many of its peers, such as Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co., inflationary concerns were the main factors with the revenue declines in residential mortgage and in investment banking and trading.

Truist reported a 0.7% decline in first-quarter noninterest expenses to $3.67 billion when compared with the fourth quarter. That included a 0.6% decline in personnel expense to $2.09 billion and 10.1% decline in net occupancy expense at $186 million.

"We had a solid first quarter in terms of earnings, though underlying results were mixed in light of market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty," Rogers said.

"Our strengths this quarter included an improving core margin, with more upside from here, strong expense discipline and continued favorable credit results.

"Revenues were lower as a result of a challenging environment for investment banking and mortgage, but we remain confident in our outlook given expectations for higher interest rates, our diverse business model and continued expense discipline," Rogers said.

However, Rogers cautioned that "we acknowledge the increasing uncertainty presented by a range of geopolitical and economic risks."

Nonperforming assets were at $1.13 billion on March 31, compared with $1.16 billion on Dec. 31 and $1.3 billion on March 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs were $178 million in the first quarter, compared with $182 million in the fourth quarter and $238 million a year ago.

Truist had just under $544 billion in total assets on March 31, up from $541.24 billion on Dec. 31 and $517.53 billion a year ago.

Truist has projected spending — with board of directors approval — between $4 billion and $5 billion of capital on share repurchases or acquisitions between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.

No share repurchases were made in the third quarter based on Truist’s decision to buy Constellation Affiliated Partners and Service Finance LLC.

Truist made $500 million in share repurchases during the fourth quarter, but none in the first quarter.

