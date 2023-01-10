Inflation, higher cig prices pressuring tobacco sales

The combination of inflation and recent upticks in traditional cigarette prices is putting heightened pressure on overall tobacco industry volumes and sales, according to the latest Nielson report released Tuesday.

The latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data covers the four-week period ending Dec. 31.

According to Barclays, Nielsen largely covers the big chains. For the smaller chains, the group extrapolates trends, which is why trend changes don’t appear immediately in Nielsen.

The report found an 11.2% year-over-year decrease in traditional cigarette volumes.

"Sales growth across the nicotine industry remained pressured ... reflecting increased pressure on volumes against steady/strong pricing," said Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.

Meanwhile, Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said that "we continue to see down-trading amid consumer headwinds (inflation, lack of stimulus and higher fuel costs)."

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and parent British American Tobacco Plc fared the worst with a 16.3% decline, which included a 29.6% decline for No. 4-selling Pall Mall, a 27.8% decrease for No. 3-selling Camel and a 15.2% drop-off for No. 2-selling Newport.

By comparison, Philip Morris USA was down 11.5% and ITG Brands was off 1%.

Reynolds increased its list price four times during 2022 and again at a higher-than-typical level on Jan. 2.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

For Newport and Camel, the latest list price hike was up 15.6 cents per pack, while the non-menthol brand of Newport rose 25.6 cents per pack.

As of Dec. 31, Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 5.1% year over year, while Reynolds was down 11.7% and ITG Brands LLC was up 2.2%.

Philip Morris’ top market share rose from 51.3% to 52.2% in the latest report, with top-selling Marlboro representing 46.6% of overall market share, up from 45.8%.

Reynolds dropped from 33.8% to 32.6%, with Newport unchanged at 13.4%, No. 3 Camel falling from 8.2% to 7%, Pall Mall from 4.6% to 4.3%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit up from 4% to 4.1%.

ITG rose from 8.2% to 8.4, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its No. 7 Winston brand went from 1.9% to 2%, while No. 8 Kool went from 1.8% to 1.9% and No. 9 Maverick was unchanged at 1.8%.

Electronic cigarettes

The top-selling Vuse electronic cigarette of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. continued to expand the market-share gap with Juul in both monthly and yearly comparisons.

Vuse’s market share rose from 40.7% in the previous report to 41.1%, compared with Juul declining from 27% to 26.7%. For 2022 overall, Vuse's market share was 35.7%, compared with 30.1% for Juul.

In recent months, the shadow of a potential banning of Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes from U.S. retail shelves has accelerated the market-share gains of Vuse.

No. 3 NJoy slipped from 2.8% to 2.7, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs was unchanged at 1.4%.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales in the latest report have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 23.7% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 32.7% in the latest report, while NJoy was up 0.1%, blu eCigs down 33.4% and Japan Tobacco’s Logic down 15.1%.

The Food and Drug Administration announced June 23 that Juul Labs would be required to remove all e-cigarette products from U.S. shelves.

However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit granted Juul Labs an emergency administrative stay of enforcement on June 24. The hold allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

On July 6, the FDA backed off — for now — on proceeding with the ban.

“The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review,” the FDA posted. “This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review, but does not rescind it.”

The FDA did not indicate how long the additional scientific review would take.

On Nov. 11, Juul confirmed it is eliminating up to 400 jobs and obtaining financing from its earliest investors.

Juul said in a statement to the Winston-Salem Journal that it “has identified a path forward, enabled by an investment of capital from some of our earliest investors.”

“This investment will allow Juul Labs to maintain business operations, continue advancing its administrative appeal of the FDA’s marketing denial order, and support product innovation and science generation.”

As recently as May 2019, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share.

That’s when a series of regulatory actions led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs.

On Sept. 30, Altria Group Inc. cleared the way to re-enter the e-cigarette marketplace after choosing to permanently end its non-compete agreement with Juul Labs.