Continuing decreased demand for firearms, which was deflated significantly by high inflation, contributed to Sturm, Ruger & Co. reporting Wednesday a 43.3% drop in fiscal 2022 net income at $88.3 million.

Ruger, as typical, released its quarterly report after the market closed.

The year-over-year decline also was affected significantly from dealing with the flip side of record firearms purchases in 2020 and 2021.

Fiscal 2022 diluted earnings were $4.56 a share, compared with $8.78 a year ago.

There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.

Full-year sales were down 18.5% to $595.8 million.

Ruger chief executive Christopher Killoy said in a statement "that consumer demand in 2022 was below the level of demand in 2021, dampened in part by inflationary pressures, which often constrain discretionary spending."

"Nevertheless, we are encouraged by our increased quarterly sales and production in the fourth quarter."

Ruger reported $149.2 million in fourth-quarter sales, down 11.2% from a year ago.

"Our disciplined approach and long-term focus yielded strong cash flow, investment in our new product development, and a robust, debt-free balance sheet," Killoy said.

The manufacturer said it has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production hub in Mayodan.

Since the election of President Joe Biden in November 2020, Ruger said, some people have chosen to buy their first firearm.

Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firearms sales were $728.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared with $565.9 million in fiscal 2020 and $406.3 million in fiscal 2019.

Killoy projected a manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

Ruger said in November it paid $8.3 million for a 225,000-square-foot facility in Mayodan to bolster its manufacturing and warehousing operations. The plant is about the same size of its initial production plant in the area.

"It affords us greater flexibility as we consider our future companywide production and warehousing strategies," Killoy said. "We remain disciplined and committed to our strategy of pursuing manufacturing excellence."

The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.

The checks have swung significantly the past three years from being up 1% in 2019, soaring 60% in 2020, but down 12% in 2021.

The checks were down 23% in the first quarter, 17% in the second quarter and 14% in the third quarter, and down 11% overall for 2022.

Ruger’s board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend of 42 cents per share, payable March 24 to shareholders registered as of March 10.

As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.

In December, Ruger's board declared a special $5 dividend that was paid on Jan. 5. The payout was worth about $88.3 million.