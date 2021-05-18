Initial daily unemployment benefit claims in N.C. continue to reach pandemic lows on Saturdays

Initial state and federal unemployment-benefit claims in North Carolina reached a pandemic daily low for the third Saturday during May, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
There were 799 claims filed on Saturday. The previous low was the 825 claims filed on May 15 and the 886 claims filed on May 1.
As had been the case, the daily claim totals rebounded significantly the next two days with 2,735 on Sunday and 2,718 on Monday.
Outside the drop-offs on Saturday, daily claims in North Carolina have stabilized in the 2,000 to 3,200 range during May.
By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Altogether, there were 14,509 claims filed over the past seven days.
The overall number of individuals who have filed claims during the pandemic was just under 1.5 million as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
There have been 3.67 million state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina during the pandemic. Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
About 29.5% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-March 2020 had filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
At $6.44 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 55% of the $11.66 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.56 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.62 billion since Oct. 1.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.45 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Several states with Republican governors and legislatures, such as Montana, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the two programs.
The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 166,668 PEUC recipients as of April 24, as well as 2,234 PUA participants as of May 1 and 83,370 continuing claims as of April 24.
Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.93 billion, with just about $220 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March 2020. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill in 2020 added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contained $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
