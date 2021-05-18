Initial daily unemployment benefit claims in N.C. continue to reach pandemic lows on Saturdays

Initial state and federal unemployment-benefit claims in North Carolina reached a pandemic daily low for the third Saturday during May, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.

There were 799 claims filed on Saturday. The previous low was the 825 claims filed on May 15 and the 886 claims filed on May 1.

As had been the case, the daily claim totals rebounded significantly the next two days with 2,735 on Sunday and 2,718 on Monday.

Outside the drop-offs on Saturday, daily claims in North Carolina have stabilized in the 2,000 to 3,200 range during May.

By contrast, the pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.

Altogether, there were 14,509 claims filed over the past seven days.

The overall number of individuals who have filed claims during the pandemic was just under 1.5 million as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There have been 3.67 million state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina during the pandemic. Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.