Initial state unemployment claims up slightly again in NC

Unemployment Benefits

North Carolina ranked 19th in the country last week for initial state unemployment benefit claims at 2,658.

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina were up for the second consecutive week, this time by 1.6% to 2,658, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 2,617 for the week that ended April 23. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 19th the nation in the number of unemployment filings, unchanged from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 12,366 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 23, down from a revised 12,977 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

