Initial unemployment benefit claims continue to fluctuate in N.C.

The number of new state and federal unemployment benefit claims rose modestly the past two days, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
There were 4,051 filings Monday, 5,143 on Sunday and 1,267 on Saturday.
Altogether, there were 22,978 state and federal UI claims filed over the past seven days.
The pandemic high for daily claims has been 43,297 on Dec. 27, while the low was 1,005 on March 27.
The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Overall for the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 3.58 million state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina.
There have been 1.48 million North Carolinians applying for initial regular state and/or federal unemployment benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims to qualify.
About 29.2% of the 5.03 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-February have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
UI payments
The primary federal unemployment benefit program for the COVID-19 pandemic has cleared $6 billion in North Carolina.
At $6.06 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented about 54% of the $11.15 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.18 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3 billion since Oct. 1.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, extended the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Sept. 6.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.23 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 184,039 PEUC recipients as of March 20, as well as 2,574 PUA participants.
Sliding scale
As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.9 billion, with just about $190 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.
The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.
However, with the state jobless rate at a COVID-19 pandemic low of 5.7% for February, it has some significant implications on North Carolinians who may be furloughed or see their job end in the second half of the year.
Based on the state’s sliding scale for number of benefit weeks, it’s likely the maximum number of weeks will fall back to 13 or 14 for new applicants beginning July 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
