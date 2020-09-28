Initial unemployment benefit claims continue to fluctuate in N.C.

"It is required to ensure that payments can be made accurately without disrupting the benefit programs already in place."

DES also said Friday that because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August, a third-tier of federal unemployment benefits will be reduced in number of weeks beginning Oct. 10.

The federal extended benefits program will go from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency-unemployment compensation.

The maximum weekly UI benefit amount has been $350 since July 2013, when a GOP super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of its strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.

The extra $50 is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.

However, recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.