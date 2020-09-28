Initial unemployment benefit claims continue to fluctuate in N.C.

Initial state and federal unemployment-insurance benefit claims continued to fluctuate over the weekend, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Monday.
There were 5,529 claims filed Friday, 3,043 on Saturday and 8,666 on Sunday.
"A large number" of the new claims over the past two weeks have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations.
They either have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program, or were transferred from the 13-week federal UI program to another federal UI program of shorter duration.
The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.
The daily filing peak for the COVID-19 pandemic was 34,706 on March 30.
Since mid-March, just under 1.3 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.42 million state and federal jobless claims.
About 30% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES has paid out $8.12 billion in state and federal UI benefits.
That includes $568 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.
The Lost Wages program, created by an executive order from President Donald Trump, is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
About 69% of claimants, or 898,270, have been approved for benefits, while 29%, or 370,925, were determined to not be eligible.
Extra benefits
Certain furloughed and unemployed North Carolinians may have to wait until the end of October before beginning to receive a temporary $50 increase in their benefit payment.
The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.
The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
DES said Friday the delay is related to "the complexity of determining (individuals') eligibility for the program, extensive reprogramming and testing of the unemployment (processing) system."
"It is required to ensure that payments can be made accurately without disrupting the benefit programs already in place."
DES also said Friday that because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August, a third-tier of federal unemployment benefits will be reduced in number of weeks beginning Oct. 10.
The federal extended benefits program will go from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency-unemployment compensation.
The maximum weekly UI benefit amount has been $350 since July 2013, when a GOP super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of its strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.
The extra $50 is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.
However, recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.
The state currently provides a maximum of 12 weeks of regular UI benefits — tied for lowest in the country with Florida.
During the debate on third relief bill, Republican leadership squashed a Democratic bill to raise the weekly maximum to $500 and the maximum number of weeks to 26 — the latter the same as 44 other states.
