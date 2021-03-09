Initial unemployment benefit claims continue to stabilize at lower levels

The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill in Congress would provide a funding extension for both programs. The U.S. House could vote to approve U.S. Senate changes as early as Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.99 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire Saturday and addressed in the federal COVID-19 relief package.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $790 million in benefits to North Carolinians.

As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.87 billion, with only about $160 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.