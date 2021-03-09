Initial unemployment benefit claims continue to stabilize at lower levels

The number of daily initial state and federal unemployment benefit claims remained on a downward trend over the weekend, the state Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday.
Since the previous report Friday, there were a combined 12,517 claims filed. That's down from 14,256 claims during the same Friday-Monday period a week earlier.
Over the past week, the daily claim range is between 1,513 on Saturday and 4,993 on Monday.
Altogether, there have been 1.46 million initial state claims.
There have been 3.44 million initial state and federal claims during the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina because some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 28.6% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-December have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There have been $10.49 billion in UI funds paid since March 15, 2020, to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.33 billion since Oct. 1.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored benefits for the PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least Saturday and payments through April 5.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill in Congress would provide a funding extension for both programs. The U.S. House could vote to approve U.S. Senate changes as early as Tuesday.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.99 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire Saturday and addressed in the federal COVID-19 relief package.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $790 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.87 billion, with only about $160 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
Work search bills
House Bill 107, introduced Feb. 17, would extend eligibility until Dec. 31 for the PEUC program. The Republican-sponsored bill has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as a primary sponsor.
HB107 was recommended March 3 by Rules and Operations committee.
However, after being placed and withdrawn twice from the House floor calendar last week, HB107 was sent back to the Rules and Operations committee March 4.
Senate Bill 114, a companion to HB107, is set for a Senate floor vote at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Both bills would restart the work search requirement for individuals whose job loss is not related to COVID-19, as well as restore the one-week waiting period for benefits to begin for non-COVID-19 job losses.
Among the first pandemic steps taken by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2020 was issuing Executive Order No. 118 that he said would “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”
Besides suspending the work-search requirement and one-week waiting period, the order also allows applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as being laid off.
The executive order remains in effect until either being rescinded by Cooper, amended by another executive order or the state of emergency declaration ends.
However, the state Division of Employment Security has the authority to reactivate the work-search requirements.
Cooper has signed an executive order that gives state employment officials more flexibility in assisting new unemployment benefit claimants.
Executive Order No. 200 “establishes a flexible work-search requirement” for all claimants, effective Sunday.
The N.C. Commerce Department is required to “create a process to assist and ensure that all new claimants are registered with a jobseeker account in www.ncworks.gov,” according to the order. The department is to add staff to comply with the order.
336-727-7376