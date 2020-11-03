Initial unemployment benefit claims continue to trend up in N.C.

North Carolina experienced Monday another mini-surge in initial state and federal unemployment claims related to a shift of more claimants to a second round of federal benefits.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there were 12,796 claims Monday that followed 12,640 claims Sunday.

It's the highest daily claim total since a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4.

Since mid-March, 1.34 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.68 million state and federal jobless claims. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

DES has said "a large number" of the new claims over the past two months have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations that include exhausting 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said Monday that "we are beginning to see an increase in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as people exhaust state benefits and the two federal extensions to state benefits (PEUC and extended benefits)."