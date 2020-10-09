Initial unemployment benefit claims continue to trickle down in N.C.

Overall initial state and federal unemployment insurance benefit claims remain on the decline after reaching a three-month high of 18,118 on Sunday.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday there were 5,602 claims on Thursday.

Total claims are at 2.52 million. Many have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits.

The number of initial claimants is at 1.31 million. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

A large number of the new claims the past three weeks came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.

They either have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program. The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.

Others were transferred from the 13-week federal program to another federal unemployment insurance program with a shorter duration.

That program, known as federal extended benefits, shifts Saturday from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks for those newly eligible for the benefits. The number of weeks is decreasing because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.