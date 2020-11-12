Initial unemployment benefit claims decline again in N.C.

Initial unemployment insurance benefit claims in North Carolina dropped again last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 7,656 claims for the week that ended Nov. 7, down from a revised 8,338 the previous week.
North Carolina had the 23rd highest unemployment claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 709,000 initial claims were filed last week, down from a revised 757,000 the previous week.
By comparison, the national weekly peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 21.16 million individuals with an active claim as of Oct. 24, down from 22.51 million as of Oct. 17. The breakdown is 7.59 million workers drawing state benefits and 13.57 million federal benefits.
"This is a particularly conflicted moment for the economic recovery," PNC senior economist Bill Adams said Thursday.
"On the one hand, news of effective vaccines that could be available soon is very positive for expectations for growth in 2021. This will have a large impact on businesses that need people close to each other to be profitable; these businesses will lay off fewer workers and could even start rehiring in anticipation of better times ahead.
"On the other hand, the pandemic is forcing parts of the United States to re-enter partial lockdowns, closing restaurants, bars and other congregate businesses."
Adams said that "the key question is how large of a blow will the economy suffer between now and when a vaccine allows a return to more normal life."
"The outcome still depends on the course of the pandemic and of fiscal stimulus, and the prospects for both before year-end are discouraging."
N.C. updates
The ebb and flow of initial and re-filed state and federal unemployment claims slipped again Wednesday.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Thursday there were 6,220 claims filed Tuesday and 4,346 on Wednesday — the latter likely affected by the Veterans Day holiday.
The state has a pandemic-low of daily claims at 2,025 on Saturday.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said Nov. 2 that "we are beginning to see an increase in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as people exhaust state benefits and the two federal extensions to state benefits (PEUC and extended benefits)."
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
Since mid-March, 1.35 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.73 million state and federal jobless claims. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES has said "a large number" of the new claims over the past two months have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations that include exhausting 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits.
Benefit payments
Altogether, $8.64 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid to North Carolinians since early April.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $71.1 million as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. Recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.
The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.
The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.
The PECU and PUA programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program has paid $658 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $632.8 million.
