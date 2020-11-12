Initial unemployment benefit claims decline again in N.C.

"On the other hand, the pandemic is forcing parts of the United States to re-enter partial lockdowns, closing restaurants, bars and other congregate businesses."

Adams said that "the key question is how large of a blow will the economy suffer between now and when a vaccine allows a return to more normal life."

"The outcome still depends on the course of the pandemic and of fiscal stimulus, and the prospects for both before year-end are discouraging."

N.C. updates

The ebb and flow of initial and re-filed state and federal unemployment claims slipped again Wednesday.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Thursday there were 6,220 claims filed Tuesday and 4,346 on Wednesday — the latter likely affected by the Veterans Day holiday.

The state has a pandemic-low of daily claims at 2,025 on Saturday.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said Nov. 2 that "we are beginning to see an increase in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as people exhaust state benefits and the two federal extensions to state benefits (PEUC and extended benefits)."