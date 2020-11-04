Initial unemployment benefit claims decrease after first of month uptick

A recent trend of first-of-the-month upticks in new and re-filed federal unemployment claims appears to have tapered off quickly for November.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday there were 6,402 claims filed Tuesday after 12,796 on Monday and 12,640 on Sunday.

Monday's claims were the highest daily total since a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said Monday that "we are beginning to see an increase in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as people exhaust state benefits and the two federal extensions to state benefits (PEUC and extended benefits)."

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.

Since mid-March, 1.34 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.69 million state and federal jobless claims. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.