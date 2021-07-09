Initial unemployment benefit claims in N.C. decline, but remain at elevated levels

By comparison, the daily low of 474 for the pandemic was set on June 19.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said it “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”

As of Sunday, new UI claimants qualify for just 13 weeks of regular state benefits, down from 16 weeks from Jan. 1 through June 30.

The Republican legislative super-majority approved in 2013 a sliding scale for UI benefit weeks based on the unemployment rate.

Benefits run for 12 weeks — which the state had from July 2013 to January 2021 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks.

Before the UI law was passed, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks.

Benefit payments

North Carolina is at $12.49 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.

Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.98 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.51 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.85 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.