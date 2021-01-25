Initial unemployment benefit claims in N.C. remained on up and down pattern over weekend

Daily initial state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina remained on an ebb and flow pattern over the weekend, the state Division of Employment Security said Friday.

There were 5,972 claims Sunday, along with 4,172 on Saturday and 5,768 on Friday. Those claims were down from the two-week high of 8,554 on Jan. 19.

There was an initial jump in N.C. claims following the Dec. 26 expiration of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.

The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."

Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the two programs.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, those programs had paid a combined $1.67 billion in benefits to North Carolinians, or about 17% of the overall state and federal UI benefits.

Altogether, there have been 3.26 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic, including 1.42 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.