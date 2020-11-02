Initial unemployment benefit claims reach one-month high in N.C.

About 68% of claimants, or 915,749, have been approved for benefits, while 30%, or 397,054, were determined not to be eligible.

DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.

The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $60.8 million as of 10 a.m. Monday. That represented a near threefold increase from the $21.7 million reported Friday.

The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. Recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.

The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.

The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments were made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.