Initial unemployment benefit claims reach pandemic daily low over weekend

DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.

The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $68.9 million as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. Recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.

The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.

The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.

The PECU and PUA programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the PEUC program has paid $654.4 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $627.1 million.