Initial unemployment benefit claims reach three-month daily high in N.C.

A temporary $50 increase in regular state unemployment benefit payments is projected to begin by Oct. 30, DES said Friday. DES estimates between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants will be eligible for the extra $50.

The extra $50 is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.

Claimants who exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits before Sept. 6 and are currently receiving federal benefits are not eligible.

Claimants whose regular state benefits have exhausted after Sept. 6 are eligible, as well as those who are receiving federal pandemic unemployment assistance and filed their initial claim for those benefits after Sept. 6.

The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.

The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.

Another UI program, known as federal extended benefits, will shift Saturday from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.