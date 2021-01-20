Initial unemployment benefit claims reach two-week high in N.C.

The resumption of federal unemployment benefit payments also included the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Congress allowed to expire in July.

The $300 per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments were made retroactive to Dec. 27.

They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden. Biden included in his COVID-19 relief plan, unveiled Jan. 14, increasing the weekly benefit amount from $300 to $400.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption, FPUC has paid about $136 million in benefits to North Carolinians.

DES said it is waiting for U.S. Labor guidance on how to implement the new Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program. That program would provide an additional $100 per week "to eligible claimants who are receiving state UI benefits and meet self-employment income requirements."

North Carolina is at $9.39 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.