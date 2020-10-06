Initial unemployment benefit claims remain at elevated level in N.C.

Initial state and federal unemployment insurance benefit claims remained at higher levels Monday after reaching a three-month high on Sunday.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Tuesday there were 16,087 claims filed Monday following 18,118 on Sunday.
The last time initial claims were higher was 23,510 on July 6. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
"There was an increase in claims for state unemployment insurance over the weekend because we just moved into a new quarter, and a new base period for determining eligibility for state benefits on Oct. 1," DES spokeswoman Kerry McComber said Monday. "Because any claimant currently receiving benefits from a federal program must return to state benefits if they are eligible, we have to reevaluate eligibility using the new base period whenever the quarter changes.
"These types of claims don’t represent new people entering the system," McComber said.
The number of North Carolinians filing for initial state and federal UI benefits was at 1.31 million as of Tuesday's report.
Since mid-March, North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.5 million state and federal jobless claims. Many have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits.
"A large number" of the new claims the past three weeks came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.
They either have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program. The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.
Others were transferred from the 13-week federal program to another federal unemployment insurance program with a shorter duration.
That program, known as federal extended benefits, shifts Saturday from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks for those newly eligible for the benefits.
The number of weeks is decreasing because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the extended benefits program had paid out $51.1 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefits programs.
About 30% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES has paid out $8.22 billion in state and federal UI benefits.
That includes $573.3 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.
The Lost Wages program was a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
The $600 weekly federal UI supplement has paid $4.78 billion as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
About 69% of claimants, or 903,452, have been approved for benefits, while 29%, or 377,277, were determined to not be eligible.
A temporary $50 increase in regular state unemployment benefit payments is projected to begin by Oct. 30, DES said Friday. DES estimates between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants will be eligible for the extra $50.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.
Claimants who exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits before Sept. 6 and are currently receiving federal benefits are not eligible.
Claimants whose regular state benefits have exhausted after Sept. 6 are eligible, as well as those who are receiving federal pandemic unemployment assistance and filed their initial claim for those benefits after Sept. 6.
The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.
The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
