Initial unemployment benefit claims remain at elevated level in N.C.

The Lost Wages program was a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.

The $600 weekly federal UI supplement has paid $4.78 billion as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.

About 69% of claimants, or 903,452, have been approved for benefits, while 29%, or 377,277, were determined to not be eligible.

A temporary $50 increase in regular state unemployment benefit payments is projected to begin by Oct. 30, DES said Friday. DES estimates between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants will be eligible for the extra $50.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.

Claimants who exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits before Sept. 6 and are currently receiving federal benefits are not eligible.